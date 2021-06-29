Nicholas Company Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Nicholas Company Inc. lowered its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of The Wendy’s worth $16,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Wendy’s by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in The Wendy’s by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 324,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Wendy’s by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Wendy’s by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in The Wendy’s by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

In other The Wendy’s news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $17,358,006.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,618,863.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $3,876,244.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,018.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 945,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,472,271 in the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,130,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.27.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. The Wendy’s’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.