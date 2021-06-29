Nicholas Company Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Nicholas Company Inc. lowered its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 75.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 211,155 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Gartner worth $12,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,978,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 491.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 974,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,923,000 after purchasing an additional 809,840 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,031,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 7,181.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 359,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,527,000 after purchasing an additional 354,185 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 435.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,123,000 after purchasing an additional 218,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IT. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.67.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total value of $1,447,286.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,312,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $203,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at $5,245,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,722 shares of company stock worth $14,090,952. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.31. 382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,142. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.86 and a 1 year high of $243.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.74, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.59.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

