Nicholas Company Inc. Buys 10,290 Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Nicholas Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,290 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Covetrus worth $7,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Covetrus by 7,326.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Covetrus by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Covetrus during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in Covetrus during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Covetrus during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $44,070.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,917.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $81,312.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,809.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,670 shares of company stock worth $1,702,811 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVET traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.36. 218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,687. Covetrus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.97 and a 52 week high of $40.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -353.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.69.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

