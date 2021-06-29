Nicholas Company Inc. Boosts Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,230 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $8,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,335,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,621,000 after buying an additional 110,318 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 539.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,487,000 after purchasing an additional 814,871 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 916,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,508,000 after purchasing an additional 460,804 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 750,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,887,000 after purchasing an additional 73,516 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 704,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,909,000 after purchasing an additional 18,311 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LZB stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.69. The stock had a trading volume of 584 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,049. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.98 and a fifty-two week high of $46.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.95.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $519.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.90%.

In related news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 2,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $99,163.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 423,341 shares in the company, valued at $15,248,742.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

