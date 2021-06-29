NFT (NFT) Price Hits $0.0599 on Top Exchanges

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. One NFT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0599 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. NFT has a market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $33,268.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00056486 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00020499 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.51 or 0.00705151 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00039389 BTC.

About NFT

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty . The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling NFT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.