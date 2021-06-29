NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.890-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $574 million-$584 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $579.64 million.

NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. NextGen Healthcare has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 111.27, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.78.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $144.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $87,193.18. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,690.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.