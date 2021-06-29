NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.06 Billion

Brokerages expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) will post $5.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.13 billion. NextEra Energy posted sales of $4.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full-year sales of $20.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.89 billion to $20.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $22.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.24 billion to $23.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NextEra Energy.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.36.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,395,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,550,208. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $58.44 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at $10,300,319.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,976 shares of company stock worth $15,694,186 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

