NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Receives GBX 6,538.89 Average Target Price from Analysts

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 6,538.89 ($85.43).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NXT shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,135 ($93.22) to GBX 7,700 ($100.60) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 8,800 ($114.97) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In other NEXT news, insider Richard Papp sold 9,400 shares of NEXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,348 ($109.07), for a total transaction of £784,712 ($1,025,231.25).

Shares of NEXT stock opened at GBX 7,892 ($103.11) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8,032.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.27, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. NEXT has a 52-week low of GBX 4,640 ($60.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,404 ($109.80). The stock has a market cap of £10.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.51.

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

