New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 677,746 Shares of Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 94.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 677,746 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Boingo Wireless were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WIFI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Boingo Wireless by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 256,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 107,557 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Boingo Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,965,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Boingo Wireless during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,971,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Boingo Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boingo Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Boingo Wireless alerts:

Shares of Boingo Wireless stock opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90. Boingo Wireless, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $15.92. The company has a market capitalization of $626.07 million, a PE ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.97.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 25.78% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $59.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boingo Wireless, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

WIFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Monday, March 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Carrier Services, Military, Multifamily, Legacy, and Private Networks and Emerging Technologies.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.