New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 600 Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Nabors Industries worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 20,000.0% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NBR opened at $111.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 3.60. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $133.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($20.10) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $461.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.08 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 41.51% and a negative net margin of 29.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -58.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $43.90.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

