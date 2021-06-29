New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OM. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 3,048.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,662,000 after buying an additional 726,727 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,569,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 616.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 30,893 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 57,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $3,184,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,424 shares in the company, valued at $15,200,345.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,890,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $197,765,450.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,046,306 shares of company stock worth $206,306,329. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

Shares of NASDAQ OM opened at $50.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.43. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.07 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The company has a current ratio of 9.24, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $22.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

