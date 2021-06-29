New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $634,000 Holdings in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Camden National were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Camden National in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camden National in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Camden National in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camden National in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Camden National in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Camden National in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Camden National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of CAC stock opened at $48.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Camden National Co. has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $49.65. The stock has a market cap of $721.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $47.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. Camden National had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 12.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camden National Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

