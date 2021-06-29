New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the first quarter worth about $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 202.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $40.29 on Tuesday. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.11. The company has a market capitalization of $788.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.40 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Orthofix Medical Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.