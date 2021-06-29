New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 135.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DFIN. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 28th. TheStreet raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

DFIN stock opened at $32.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.69 and a beta of 2.14. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $35.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.63. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $245.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 15,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $469,386.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,606.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

