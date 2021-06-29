New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 39,600 Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 11.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 342,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 34,307 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 16.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 124,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 17,356 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 27.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,609,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,456,000 after buying an additional 350,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IVR opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.74. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.36.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. On average, analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is -32.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

