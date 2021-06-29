New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) Short Interest Update

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 17,800.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE NYC opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67. New York City REIT has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.37 million and a P/E ratio of -3.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. New York City REIT’s payout ratio is -173.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of New York City REIT by 324.5% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of New York City REIT by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New York City REIT during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New York City REIT during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of New York City REIT during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York City REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of New York City REIT from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

About New York City REIT

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

