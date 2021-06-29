Neutrino Dollar Price Reaches $1.01 on Top Exchanges (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 28th. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a market capitalization of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Neutrino Dollar alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.88 or 0.00541677 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000541 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000104 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Coin Profile

USDN is a coin. It launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.