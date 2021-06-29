Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 70.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,920 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.24.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $98.32 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $136.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.08.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $236.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.81 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 38.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.