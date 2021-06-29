Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 581,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 32,668 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 1.06% of The ODP worth $24,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in The ODP in the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in The ODP in the 1st quarter worth $1,130,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in The ODP by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of The ODP by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 89,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of The ODP by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ODP opened at $49.44 on Tuesday. The ODP Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.33.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The ODP had a positive return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The ODP announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 11,000 shares of The ODP stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $497,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen M. Mohan sold 5,500 shares of The ODP stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $244,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock worth $963,635 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

About The ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

