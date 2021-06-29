Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,268 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,579 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $31,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth $41,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth $50,000. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $65.00 on Tuesday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $39.56 and a 1-year high of $68.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.30. The company has a market capitalization of $78.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.94.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.38%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BNS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.37.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Featured Article: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.