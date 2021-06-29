Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,873 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Monster Beverage worth $24,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 82.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 330.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.26.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $91.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.65. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $67.93 and a 52-week high of $99.24. The company has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

