Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $24.02 Million Stock Position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 199,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 73,564 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $24,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 5,412.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Shares of EVBG opened at $139.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.52 and a beta of 0.74. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $178.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 2,045 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $265,911.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,000.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,323 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,351. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.78.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

