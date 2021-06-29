Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,681,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 143,156 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 1.31% of Infinera worth $25,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Infinera by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,236,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,294 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Infinera by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,067,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,541,000 after purchasing an additional 316,115 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Infinera during the 4th quarter worth $31,570,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Infinera by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,240,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,571,000 after purchasing an additional 355,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Infinera by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,462,997 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INFN opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Infinera Co. has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $11.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.60.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $330.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.88 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

INFN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

In other Infinera news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $1,746,347.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 14,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $142,263.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 121,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 188,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,729. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

