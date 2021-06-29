Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 64,819 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $30,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in NewMarket during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 259.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 55.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEU opened at $321.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $342.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.34. NewMarket Co. has a fifty-two week low of $306.23 and a fifty-two week high of $432.55.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $566.62 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 34.79%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

