Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 90,682 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,141,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,682 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.27% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $27,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,064,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,709,000 after acquiring an additional 286,246 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 33.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,527,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,061 shares during the last quarter. Ratos AB bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth approximately $103,770,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 3,555,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,533,000 after purchasing an additional 857,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 1,021.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,382,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 47,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $999,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,472 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,373.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.21. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $29.55.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $504.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.26 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DNB shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Credibility, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; and D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting.

