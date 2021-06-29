NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.890-$0.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.37 billion-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion.NetApp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.450-$4.650 EPS.

NetApp stock opened at $82.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. NetApp has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $84.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. OTR Global raised shares of NetApp from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair raised shares of NetApp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.74.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

