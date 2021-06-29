Nervos Network Price Tops $0.0133 on Top Exchanges (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 29th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $357.29 million and approximately $16.73 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 16.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,193.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,217.09 or 0.06125663 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $532.90 or 0.01472360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.01 or 0.00406166 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $56.09 or 0.00154984 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.86 or 0.00607449 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.55 or 0.00432529 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006439 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.68 or 0.00347234 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 32,672,159,848 coins and its circulating supply is 26,855,985,310 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

