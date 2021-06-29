Nerve Finance (NRV) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $106,381.00

Nerve Finance (CURRENCY:NRV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One Nerve Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001647 BTC on exchanges. Nerve Finance has a market cap of $26.17 million and approximately $106,381.00 worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nerve Finance has traded down 12.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nerve Finance Coin Profile

NRV is a coin. Nerve Finance’s official Twitter account is @nervefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “NERVE is a purely decentralized network that is open source and not owned by anyone or bound to any jurisdiction. NERVE Corp only sells shares in the contract on behalf of current owners. Each NERVE (NRV) token holder receives his share according to their share of outstanding NERVE (NRV) tokens. Each token holder can redeem this amount according to their token shares at any time. The GAS costs are borne by the token holders themselves. Everyone can decide for themselves when and how much profit should be paid out. As opposed to conventional stock, the NERVE token entitles the investor to a share in total revenue rather than net profit. That’s why investors are shielded from losses. “

Nerve Finance Coin Trading

