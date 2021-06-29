Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA)’s share price shot up 9.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.58. 431,885 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,304,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a C$1.00 price target on shares of Neptune Digital Assets and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a current ratio of 22.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.73.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. stakes various digital currencies and invests in blockchain technologies in Canada. It invests in Bitcoin mining, tokens, proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance, and associated blockchain technologies. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

