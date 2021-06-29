NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.36.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

NPTN traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,892. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NeoPhotonics has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $14.14. The company has a market capitalization of $544.10 million, a PE ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 0.98.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.93 million. As a group, analysts predict that NeoPhotonics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $151,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,400 shares in the company, valued at $151,488. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 7,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $75,995.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,357.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,424 shares of company stock worth $2,108,551 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,523,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,032,000 after buying an additional 215,108 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 249.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 109,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 78,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

