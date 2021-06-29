Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,900 shares, an increase of 2,011.4% from the May 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

RRSSF stock opened at 0.36 on Tuesday. Neometals has a 1-year low of 0.05 and a 1-year high of 0.61.

Get Neometals alerts:

About Neometals

Neometals Ltd explores and evaluates mineral properties in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Other. Its principal projects include the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling project, which recovers cobalt and other materials from spent and scrap lithium batteries; Vanadium Recovery project, which recovers vanadium from processing by-products; Lithium Refinery project; and Barrambie Titanium and Vanadium project located in Western Australia.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Neometals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neometals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.