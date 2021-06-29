Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,900 shares, an increase of 2,011.4% from the May 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.
RRSSF stock opened at 0.36 on Tuesday. Neometals has a 1-year low of 0.05 and a 1-year high of 0.61.
About Neometals
