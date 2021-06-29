National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 34,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 11,381 shares during the period. NexWave Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in National Retail Properties in the first quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $2,535,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $45,163,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 43.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other National Retail Properties news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $46,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,445.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NNN. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America raised National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Colliers Securities started coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.38.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $47.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.83. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.87%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

