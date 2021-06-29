National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $171.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will post $171.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $166.50 million to $176.46 million. National Retail Properties reported sales of $163.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full-year sales of $694.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $673.30 million to $716.28 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $726.21 million, with estimates ranging from $710.93 million to $749.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America raised National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $979,960.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,407,969.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $46,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,445.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 57.0% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 20.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $777,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 6.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the first quarter valued at about $327,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NNN traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,928. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.10. National Retail Properties has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 8.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.87%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

