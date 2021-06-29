National Pension Service Raises Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,586,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,024 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Exelon were worth $69,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 372.7% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 74,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 58,788 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $2,545,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 16.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelon news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exelon stock opened at $44.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.18. The stock has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $47.36.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXC. TheStreet downgraded Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

