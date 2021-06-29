National Pension Service Purchases 3,473 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,188 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.13% of Autodesk worth $82,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of ADSK stock opened at $293.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.83 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.29. The company has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.34.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.86.
In related news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.