National Pension Service Purchases 3,473 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,188 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.13% of Autodesk worth $82,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $293.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.83 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.29. The company has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.34.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.86.

In related news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

