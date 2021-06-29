National Pension Service Has $72.44 Million Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

National Pension Service grew its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.13% of Moody’s worth $72,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Moody’s by 3.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 347,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,896,000 after purchasing an additional 79,696 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Moody’s by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,087,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.67.

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total value of $257,607.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,549. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,140,160. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCO opened at $365.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $336.15. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $253.17 and a 1 year high of $367.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

