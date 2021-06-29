National Pension Service Grows Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

National Pension Service increased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,882 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $59,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 9.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 59.8% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 111,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,376,000 after acquiring an additional 41,664 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,362,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.7% in the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total transaction of $976,591.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,229.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,418.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684 over the last quarter. 15.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:STZ opened at $229.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.20. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.63 and a 12 month high of $244.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.90.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.48.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

