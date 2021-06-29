National Pension Service Buys 38,269 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

National Pension Service increased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,245,718 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,269 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.07% of Uber Technologies worth $67,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,222,343,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549,153 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,990,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,379,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071,861 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,722,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,546,843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204,252 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,776,504,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,411,751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,142,683 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.68.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UBER opened at $51.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.73. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $95.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 1.56.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

