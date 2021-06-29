National Pension Service Boosts Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 247,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,660 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Cummins were worth $64,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Cummins by 13.0% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 3.6% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Cummins by 1.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 1.6% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Cummins by 58.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.70.

Shares of CMI opened at $241.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.19 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $255.10.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.33%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

