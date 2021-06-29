National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.91 Million

Equities analysts expect National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) to post sales of $75.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $75.80 million to $76.02 million. National Health Investors reported sales of $84.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full year sales of $317.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $310.40 million to $324.15 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $340.35 million, with estimates ranging from $328.40 million to $352.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.11). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 48.23%. The business had revenue of $80.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NHI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.38.

Shares of NHI traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.58. 345,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,867. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $53.70 and a 1-year high of $78.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 21.67 and a quick ratio of 21.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is presently 78.75%.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $76,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 63,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

