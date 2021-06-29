National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.91 Million

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2021

Equities analysts expect National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) to post sales of $75.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $75.80 million to $76.02 million. National Health Investors reported sales of $84.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full year sales of $317.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $310.40 million to $324.15 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $340.35 million, with estimates ranging from $328.40 million to $352.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.11). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 48.23%. The business had revenue of $80.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NHI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.38.

Shares of NHI traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.58. 345,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,867. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $53.70 and a 1-year high of $78.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 21.67 and a quick ratio of 21.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is presently 78.75%.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $76,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 63,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Health Investors (NHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.