National Grid (LON:NG) Given Buy Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of National Grid (LON:NG) in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 1,020 ($13.33) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price target on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,003 ($13.10) price target on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of National Grid to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) target price on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,039.85 ($13.59).

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid stock opened at GBX 925.50 ($12.09) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 924.90. The stock has a market cap of £32.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.99. National Grid has a 1 year low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 998.80 ($13.05). The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a GBX 32.16 ($0.42) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous dividend of $17.00. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.83%.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.