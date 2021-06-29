MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

MYTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

NYSE MYTE traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,781. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $36.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $428,000. 49.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.