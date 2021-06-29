MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Sold by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. decreased its position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in MYR Group by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in MYR Group by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MYR Group by 1,234.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MYR Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MYR Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MYRG traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $88.71. The company had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.08. MYR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.54 and a 1 year high of $92.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $592.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.86 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,787,675.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total value of $421,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,550 shares in the company, valued at $8,819,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,425 shares of company stock worth $3,940,583. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

