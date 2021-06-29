MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 217.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Get MYR Group alerts:

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,787,675.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $479,883.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,011 shares in the company, valued at $9,337,071.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,425 shares of company stock worth $3,940,583 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of MYR Group stock opened at $87.71 on Tuesday. MYR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.54 and a twelve month high of $92.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.04.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.54. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $592.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.86 million. MYR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG).

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.