Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,809 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Douglas Emmett worth $4,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter valued at $50,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter worth about $204,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Mizuho raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.22.

NYSE:DEI opened at $34.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $36.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.29. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

