Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLW. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Corning during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Corning during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Corning by 6,540.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

In other Corning news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson bought 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.30 per share, for a total transaction of $59,977.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,977.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $824,076.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,553 shares of company stock worth $239,744 and have sold 70,323,018 shares worth $3,058,794,508. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $40.99 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.35. The company has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

