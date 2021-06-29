Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $5.01 Million Stock Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter worth about $62,300,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Novavax by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 940,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,888,000 after acquiring an additional 212,417 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Novavax by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 346,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,584,000 after acquiring an additional 154,858 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novavax by 15.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,892,000 after acquiring an additional 149,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Novavax by 236.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,980,000 after acquiring an additional 88,055 shares during the last quarter. 56.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 target price (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $194.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.40 and a 12-month high of $331.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.54.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 66.90% and a negative return on equity of 125.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.11, for a total value of $1,675,468.19. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $765,293.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,551.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,567 shares of company stock worth $6,644,266. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

