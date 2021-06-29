Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.81 Million Stock Position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $4,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Masonite International in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Masonite International by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Masonite International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Masonite International in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DOOR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Masonite International in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $111.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.21. Masonite International Co. has a 12-month low of $72.68 and a 12-month high of $132.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $646.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Masonite International’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masonite International news, Director John H. Chuang acquired 10,000 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,246,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total value of $292,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,028.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Read More: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.