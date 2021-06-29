Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.58 Million Stock Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Acadia Healthcare worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $64.05 on Tuesday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $68.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.76 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ACHC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.27.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

