Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,096 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $4,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in AutoNation by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AutoNation by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in AutoNation by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 12,071 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in AutoNation by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after buying an additional 50,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in AutoNation by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 58.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $209,060.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 133,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $13,874,624.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 557,732 shares of company stock valued at $57,834,180. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upped their target price on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities increased their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.88.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $93.60 on Tuesday. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.64 and a fifty-two week high of $106.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

